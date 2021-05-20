newsbreak-logo
Deceased Motorcyclist in Stony Point Road Crash Identified

Cover picture for the articleA motorcyclist who died in a May 6th collision in Santa Rosa has been identified. The sheriff’s office says that 68-year-old Dale Doebler was riding on Stony Point Road and attempted to pass a truck on the left side over the double yellow lines. However, the truck, driven by 80-year-old Gary Caselli of Valley Ford, made a left turn near Roblar Road causing the motorcycle to collide into the left side of the truck. Doebler was ejected from his bike and was pronounced dead at the scene by a responding medical team.

