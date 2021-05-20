newsbreak-logo
Exmore, VA

Dr. Arthur Livingston Fritz of Exmore

 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a heavy heart I say goodbye to my dear Arthur who passed away unexpectedly Monday, May 17, 2021. Born in Poughkeepsie NY, December 7th 1950. He attended medical school UNC Chapel Hill. Did his residency at Duke University Medical Center, 4 years at Brook Army Medical Center in San Antonio. Came to the shore and became one of the Radiologists of NAMH and worked there for over 20 years. He leaves behind his wife Jeanette; son Robert; daughter, Rachael and her sons Riley, James, and Franklin; his mother, Daphne Fritz of Burlington, VT; his brother, David in Chicago; his sister, Marian in Vermont; his brother, Tom in Vermont; his niece, Kristina; and nephew, Elliot.

