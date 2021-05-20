Attorney General Warns Public Not to Print Fake Vaccine Cards

Livingston County residents are being advised of fake emails scams attempting to impersonate the Department of Attorney General. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued an alert urging the public to beware of emails attempting to impersonate her with a fake account. The Department was made aware of an email account that claims to be managed by the attorney general. While the email does not explicitly ask for money or threaten legal action, the fraudulent message is said to be similar to phishing emails that circulated last year by scammers impersonating officials from the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA).