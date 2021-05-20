newsbreak-logo
Attorney General Warns Public Not to Print Fake Vaccine Cards

 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia Attorney General Rob Bonta is warning consumers not to print fake COVID-19 vaccination cards. Bonta says the cards have been advertised on social media websites, e-commerce platforms and blogs and could undermine public health. Bonta urged Californians not to purchase or print up the fraudulent cards noting they are illegal. He said people should not misrepresent themselves as being vaccinated when in fact they have not received the shots to prevent COVID-19.

