Mayor Foppoli Attends Windsor Town Council Meeting

 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficials say embattled Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli attended a town council meeting to stop his office from being declared vacant. He attended last night’s Town Council meeting briefly before leaving. He told officials that he would only participate in the call to order, roll call and the Pledge of Allegiance. Foppoli must attend a meeting every 60 days to prevent his office from being declared vacant. He has refused to resign following sexual assault allegations by at least seven women. Councilmembers have condemned his alleged acts while elected officials have been asking for Foppoli’s resignation.

