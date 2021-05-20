newsbreak-logo
Twitter Relaunches Verification Check. Here’s How To Apply For One

By Vanessa Romo
WABE
 11 hours ago
Twitter announced on Thursday it has started accepting applications for its coveted blue check under a newly rolled out set of guidelines. The company stopped giving the badges after approving the account of white nationalist Jason Kessler, the lead organizer of the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally held in Charlottesville, Va. Public outrage over Kessler’s verified status prompted the company to temporarily stop issuing the checks while it came up with a new set of rules.

