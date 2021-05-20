Twitter Relaunches Verification Check. Here’s How To Apply For One

With the release of iOS 14.5, Apple enforced the App Tracking Transparency norms that make it mandatory for all apps to ask users for their permission before tracking them. This tracking is what allows companies to serve users targeted ads while filling their coffers with millions of dollars in ad money. Facebook opposed it vehemently, and once it was implemented, it started telling users that ad tracking is what keeps Facebook and Instagram free. Well, Twitter has now also started asking users to enable ad tracking, but in a more polite manner.