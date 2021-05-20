2020-21 Rockets roster review: John Wall
With the 2020-21 season complete, the Rockets will begin assessing their roster. It will take a while. The season ended with 19 players on the roster, including two hardship exemption additions needed just to have eight available players. On the way to 17-55, the Rockets played an NBA-record 30 players, used 43 starting lineups and from the start of December to the trade deadline made four trades involving 13 players that dramatically changed the team.www.houstonchronicle.com