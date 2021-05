Curious to know more about A Million Little Things season 3 episode 14? We’re inching closer to the finale, and there’s a lot the writers need to address. Take, for example, the aftermath of George Floyd’s death and how that continues to shape the characters. A part of season 3 is a reflection on where all of us are as a country; meanwhile, another part of it is meant to look at individual story arcs that have been building for quite some time. Take, for example, where Katherine and Eddie are in their relationship and what they are trying to tackle.