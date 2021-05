While students at the Liberty Arts Magnet School in Lima are used to learning about music and art, on Thursday they were educated on the importance of the outdoors. Dan Hodges from the Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District visited the 5th graders to talk about all things nature. Topics on bugs, trees, wetlands and their value were discussed. Dan told the students it's alright if they're not interested, but he stressed how vital it is to take care of nature, because it affects us too. The students each had their own take away and say they will have a different outlook when going outside.