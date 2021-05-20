newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

Why All Talk Shows Deserve an Emmy Nom

By Michael Schneider
SFGate
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the Television Academy announced in December that it would remerge the variety talk and variety sketch categories, I understood why the org did it from a logistical standpoint. There had been just 14 sketch series submissions for the Emmy competition last year, and only 24 talk shows — so putting the two categories back together, as they had been prior to 2015, was nice and tidy.

www.sfgate.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Ruffin
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Lorne Michaels
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
John Oliver
Person
Jon Stewart
Person
Bill Maher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Talk Shows#Television Shows#Snl#The Television Academy#Variety Awards Hq#Mtv Movie Tv Awards#Desus Mero#The L A Area Emmys#Variety S Newsletter#Emmy Hosts#The Daily Show#Sketch Tv Communities#Jimmy Kimmel Live#Skits#Categories#Variety Talk#Saturday Night Live
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
TV ShowsPosted by
Newsweek

Donald Glover Ignites Cancel Culture Argument After Railing Against 'Boring Stuff'

Donald Glover has sparked a cancel culture debate after he said "boring" TV shows and films are a result of people "being afraid to get cancelled." Twitter users seemed split on how to interpret his tweets, with some seeing them as a critique of rampant "cancel culture" in society, and others making the literal interpretation that Glover was talking about TV shows and movies that are dropped by producers for being too experimental.
EntertainmentLaredo Morning Times

2021 Emmys Predictions: All Awards Categories

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change.
MinoritiesDecider

John Oliver Recruits Leslie Jones, Uzo Aduba and Craig Robinson for Black Hair Segment on ‘Last Week Tonight’

John Oliver Rips Biden Over Refugee Crisis: "Pick up a F***ing Pen and Do the Right Thing!" John Oliver‘s show last night tackled a topic he’ll readily admit he’s not qualified to discuss, but luckily, the late night host had some special guests to help him on Last Week Tonight. During a segment on Black hair, Oliver welcomed Leslie Jones, Craig Robinson and Uzo Aduba to help him — “a white guy on TV” — educate his viewers. “I’m not the ideal person to talk about Black hair,” Oliver said. “I look like I still go to an old-timey barber named Valentino and ask for ‘the tidy Liza Minelli,'” he joked, per The Wrap.
TV SeriesSFGate

Emmy Predictions: Best Comedy Series - Freshman Shows Dominate Including 'The Flight Attendant' and 'Ted Lasso'

To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit. Visit each category, per the individual awards show from THE HUB. AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY: The competition for the eight spots for best comedy series is not as deep as we’ve seen the last few years. The only former nominee from last year’s Emmys that’s up for consideration is Netflix’s “The Kominsky Method” for its third and final season. That leaves openings for multiple freshman series to enter the mix. At the top of the pyramid is Apple TV Plus’ “Ted Lasso,” which has only netted a win from the Critics Choice Awards thus far due to the leftover steamroller of “Schitt’s Creek” at the Globes and SAG Awards. Even with that, it’s the favorite in this space, with its challenger being HBO Max’s “The Flight Attendant,” which won the DGA award for Susanna Fogel for the episode, “In Case of Emergency.” It’ll be interesting to see how the two are divided with love by the Television Academy when going down the line in their respective races.
Celebritiesgoldderby.com

8 for Kate? Another Emmy nom this year will bring ‘SNL’ fave Kate McKinnon closer to all-time Emmy record

At the Emmys, Kate McKinnon has been the most successful “Saturday Night Live” cast member by far. She has been nominated seven times for Best Comedy Supporting Actress for her various roles on the sketch comedy. Our odds say she’s a pretty safe bet for her eighth nomination this year. If we’re right, that will put her one step closer to the all-time record in her category.
TV & Videosdailybruin.com

TV review: ‘That Damn Michael Che’ gives the ‘Weekend Update’ star a chance to shine on his own

Michael Che’s comedic talent continues to shine separately from the “Weekend Update” desk at “Saturday Night Live.”. Released Thursday on HBO Max and executive produced by “SNL” creator Lorne Michaels, “That Damn Michael Che” is a six-episode, exploratory foray into the mind of the longtime “SNL” cast member and “Weekend Update” co-anchor. Throughout a variety of sketches, Che ponders the relationship between policing and the Black community in light of last summer’s social justice uprisings, worries about whether he’s sufficiently using his platform as a Black creative in Hollywood and lays bare his difficulties with staying in a healthy relationship.
TV SeriesA.V. Club

Donald Glover says movies and TV shows are boring now "because people are afraid of getting cancelled"

Donald Glover has given us two excellent seasons of Atlanta (with two more finally on the way)—a bold, provocative series that’s simultaneously hilarious, deeply unsettling, and really moving and lovely. An episode centering on Zazie Beetz’s Van feels as compelling and cinematic as the famous “Teddy Perkins”. episode, in which Glover portrays an uncomfortably eccentric aging pop star in white face. It’s a series that takes risks, and according to Glover, there’s a reason why more TV shows aren’t doing the same:
CelebritiesWashington Times

Billy Crystal says cancel culture turning comedy into 'minefield': 'I don't like it'

Actor and comedian Billy Crystal said Thursday he isn’t a fan of how cancel culture has turned the entertainment industry into a “minefield.”. “It’s becoming a minefield and I get it,” the “Saturday Night Live” alum, 73, told the New York Post. “I don’t like it, I understand it … I just keep doing what I’m doing and that’s all you can do right now.
TV & Videosprimetimer.com

That Damn Michael Che seems aimed at being the new Chappelle's Show, but it also indicates the humbling of a maturing comedy agitator

"There are elements of the series that will inevitably draw comparisons to Chappelle’s Show, particularly in the sketches that use broad comedy to make a statement about the realities of racial injustice in America," says Kevin Fallon. "It’s a more micro approach than the underrated Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas, which spent entire seasons exploring multiple facets of one social justice issue through Cenac’s comedy perspective. But That Damn Michael Che has a similar effect as Problem Areas. The comedy and the intimacy of Che’s personal experience create a show that feels funnier, more resonant, and more current than he could ever hope to be on SNL. There’s also reason to be exasperated by how Che has handled himself as a public figure since gaining fame on the sketch show. When called out and criticized for offensive jokes perceived as transphobic, homophobic, sexist, and ageist, he has in the past taken to social media to harass those lobbying the complaints. In one case, he doxxed former Daily Beast writer Samantha Allen after she wrote about transphobia in comedy. Because That Damn Michael Che asks for a certain level of empathy as he details so much of his personal history and feelings, that behavior is something to square with when you watch. Che clearly thrives on baiting controversy and then engaging with the fallout. And That Damn Michael Che certainly pokes the bear. But what the show wants to say and what Che wants people to glean from its provocations also, then, indicate the humbling of a maturing comedy agitator."
Celebritieswonderwall.com

Groundbreaking female comedians

Wonderwall.com is rounding up some of the most groundbreaking female comedians to emerge over the years, starting with the one and only Tina Fey, who celebrates her 51st birthday on May 18, 2021. In 1999, she became the first female head writer on "Saturday Night Live," a position she held by herself during season 25 and later shared with male colleagues as co-head writer of seasons 26 through 31. When Amy Poehler replaced Jimmy Fallon as Tina's "Weekend Update" co-anchor in 2004, it was the first time two people of the same gender had co-hosted the popular "SNL" segment together!
CelebritiesBillboard

Conan O'Brien Is Hilariously Incensed That BTS' J-Hope Called Him 'Curtain': Watch

After all, you can't spell TBS without BTS. Conan O'Brien has been a staple of late night TV for nearly three decades. The longest tenured host in the wee hours -- who began his run in 1993 when he took over the Late Show on NBC from David Letterman -- recently announced that he's wrapping up his TBS show on June 24 before moving to HBO Max. He's clearly an icon, but that doesn't mean the towering carrot top is a global superstar.
TV & Videosdailyutahchronicle.com

Comedian Ziwe Fumudoh Transforms the ‘Talk Show’ in Showtime Premiere

Ziwe Fumudoh is no stranger to uncomfortable conversations. It’s the crux of the comedian’s 2017 YouTube series “Baited with Ziwe,” where she unwittingly drove friends and guests into committing racial faux pas in the name of entertainment. The series transitioned from YouTube to Instagram Live following the 2020 shutdown, expanding...
TV & VideosPosted by
E! News

Michael Che Speaks Out After Saturday Night Live Is Accused of Cultural Appropriation

Watch: Elon Musk's Must-See Moments On "Saturday Night Live" Michael Che is addressing the backlash surrounding one of his Saturday Night Live sketches. The most recent episode of SNL, which aired on May 8, was already high on people's radar for booking Elon Musk as the host. The show's decision caused controversy, with several cast members speaking out about the Tesla CEO's debut on the long-running series.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Ellen DeGeneres Is ‘Forever Grateful’ to Fans After Announcing Talk Show’s End: ‘You All Changed My Life’

The end of an era. Ellen DeGeneres spoke out about her talk show coming to an end during the opening monologue of The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, May 13. “Today I’m announcing that next season, season 19 is going to be my last,” the longtime host, 63, said in an emotional clip posted to Twitter on Wednesday, May 12. “The past 18 years have changed my life. You’ve changed my life. I am forever grateful to all of you for watching, for laughing, for dancing — sometimes crying. This show has been the greatest experience of my life and I owe it all to you.”
TV & VideosHarper's Bazaar

Chloe Fineman Is the Chameleon Saturday Night Live Needs

For the season premiere of Saturday Night Live in the fall of 2020, comedian Chloe Fineman put on a brown wig with long beachy waves, a bright floral blouse, and stretched her face into distinct, expertly crafted contortions. “I am just like you, a boho, free spirit, mommy, mother, movie star!” she exclaimed with pitch-perfect vocal fry, lovingly yet precisely skewering Drew Barrymore and her new talk show.