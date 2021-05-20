newsbreak-logo
Authorities ID Man Killed In Newark Shooting

By Cecilia Levine
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 15 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27K0PJ_0a5pKtXH00
Akram Brown was killed on Mount Vernon Place in Newark, authorities said. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Authorities have identified the victim who was killed in a Newark shooting Wednesday evening.

Akram Brown, 42, was shot in Mount Vernon Place and pronounced dead at the scene around 8 p.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Newark Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara said.

No arrests had been made as of Thursday. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

Calls will be kept confidential.

