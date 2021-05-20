JET Physical Therapy Athlete of the Week

MITCHELL COUNTY ” Lakeside Senior Wyatt Eberle and Tipton Sophomore Joshua Towner have been named the NCKSSports.com/Cunningham Telephone and Cable Athletes of the Week. Eberle has excelled in multiple field events during the track and field season this spring. On Tuesday at the Logan Invitational, he brought home three gold medals, winning the long jump with a jump of ¼9'9 ¼/2", the triple jump at ’ 0'¼0 ¼/2" and the javelin with a throw of ¼58'9". Last Friday at the Beloit Relays, Eberle took 2nd place in the javelin with a season best throw of ¼6¼'8". He has won the gold in the javelin at the Wilson Invitational and the St. John's Invitational earlier this season as well and finished 2nd in the event at the Shocker Pre-State Challenge in Wichita on April ¼5. In the triple jump, he also won the gold at Wilson and finished in ’ th place at the Pre-State event.