JET Physical Therapy Athlete of the Week

By Cole Cook
kciiradio.com
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week’s JET Physical Therapy Athlete of the Week is Sigourney golfer Maddie Hornback. The junior led the Savages to a South Iowa Cedar League crown and a regional final berth. Congrats Maddie!

