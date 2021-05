Pete Townshend has gone on record saying that the Who and the Beatles inspired each other throughout 1967. Townshend claims that Paul McCartney told him he had taken note of the band's 1966 mini-opera, “A Quick One While He's Away,” which helped formed the song cycle of the following year's Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band — with Pepper leading to the Who recording that year's The Who Sell Out.