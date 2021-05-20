'Wheel of Time' Renewed for Season 2 at Amazon as Season 1 Wraps Production

Ah…ah…ahCHOO! Is the pollen in the air making anyone else’s eyes water? Since we are currently in the middle of allergy season, it comes as no surprise that even stepping outdoors triggers uncontrollable reactions. It might be best to simply stay indoors and spend your weekend watching the best new movies and shows your favorite streaming platforms have to offer. Whether you’re sifting through options on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or all of the above, hitting up the freshest titles is always the best way to start your weekend binge-fest. And worry not, because we here at Decider are happy to help you figure out what to watch this weekend and where to stream it.