LCM (50m) The penultimate day of action at the 2021 Korean National Trials saw Moon Seungwoo produce a new national record in the men’s 200m butterfly in a time of 1:56.25. Entering this meet, 19-year-old Moon’s personal best rested at the 1:57.31 he notched at the Korean Championships last November. Flash forward to tonight, however, and the teen got it done for gold in the first sub-1:57 effort of his career.