Prior to the release of the BMW M3 and M4, we spoke with Alan Peltier of HRE Wheels about some of HRE’s newest wheels and technologies. Us being us, we asked him about the new M3 and M4 and what he thought of their new design. He actually said something we thought was interesting, that their new grille design was so bold and brash that it didn’t match the rest of the cars, which are relatively subtle. He reckoned that they’d both look better with mods to make the rest of the car as extreme as the grille. Of course, he mentioned that HRE wheels would look great on both cars.