Amazon Renews The Wheel of Time For Season 2 Ahead of First Season Premiere

By Christian Hoffer
ComicBook
 11 hours ago

Amazon has officially given the greenlight for Season 2 of The Wheel of Time. While we haven't seen even a full-length trailer for The Wheel of Time, Amazon seems very confident in its upcoming fantasy series and has renewed it for a second season. ComicBook.com first reported on the renewal yesterday after The Wheel of Time's Twitter account leaked a photo of the first script of the second season. Production of the first season wrapped earlier this week and the show is expected to be released later this year.

comicbook.com
