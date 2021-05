This week was European Mental Health Week. There are many different facets to mental health, but no doubt our relationship to work is a key component of it, simply because we spend so much time working and because work (or the absence of it) also shapes our very own identities. The pandemic has drastically changed our relationship to work and profoundly altered how, where and when employees work. At the end of March 2021, 50% of European employees who Forrester surveyed were experiencing Covid-19 fatigue. Twenty-two percent of employees Forrester surveyed at the end of March struggle to manage their family/childcare responsibilities working from home, and 34% consider their workload to have gone up in recent months. Burnout is the zeitgeist of the always-on digital world we now depend on.