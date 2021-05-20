Netflix Orders The Monkey King with Asian Voice Cast
Earlier today, Netflix announced three new animated series that will be coming to the streaming platform, with one of them being based on the classic story that has inspired several animated series over the years, Journey to the West, in The Monkey King. With the story created in the sixteenth century during China's Ming Dynasty, Journey to the West has been an inspiration for the likes of Dragon Ball, The God of High School, and so many others.comicbook.com