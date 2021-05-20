Prince Harry to appear on GMA tomorrow after revealing ‘truth bombs’ in Oprah mental health series

PRINCE Harry is set to appear on Good Morning America tomorrow after dropping "truth bombs" in a new mental health series with Oprah hitting screens in the morning.

The Duke of Sussex joined forces with the US TV chatshow queen for the series - The Me You Can't See - and will be on the popular ABC breakfast show to discuss the first episode as it is released tomorrow.

A source said one of the episodes of Prince Harry's new show is 'deeply personal' Credit: pixel8000

Meghan made an appearance in the trailer for the show, released earlier this week Credit: pixel8000

The 36-year-old is expected to make "deeply personal" revelations in the series.

And Omid Scobie - a pal of the Sussexes who penned the biography Finding Freedom - confirmed tonight: "As some of you have already seen, Prince Harry will be joining @GMA tomorrow, May 21, to talk exclusively about #TheMeYouCantSee — the brand new @AppleTV series he executive produced with @Oprah ."

The first episode of the show is expected in the UK "very early" in the morning.

Harry and Oprah are expected to discuss their emotional well-being while trying to "destigmatise a highly misunderstood subject and give hope to viewers".

It is set to premiere on Apple TV+ tomorrow and will feature contributions from singer Lady Gaga, Syrian refugee Fawzi, and DeMar DeRozan of the NBA's San Antonio Spurs.

A trailer for the documentary released earlier this week included poignant archive footage of Harry stood next to Prince Charles at Princess Diana's funeral.

It also showed Meghan Markle leaning over Harry while wearing a T-shirt printed with the slogan "Raising the Future".

The couple can be seen smiling from ear to ear, with Meghan peering over her husband's shoulder as he sits at a computer.

Archie makes a brief appearance too, with a clip that was released to celebrate his first birthday showed.

A trailer for the series featured a clip of Harry walking beside Charles at his mum's funeral Credit: pixel8000

Oprah and Harry have teamed up for the series Credit: Backgrid

And during the chat, Harry says: "What words have you heard around mental health? Crazy?

"To make that decision to receive help is not a sign of weakness. In today’s world more than ever, it is a sign of strength.

"The results of this year will be felt for decades, the kids the families, husbands, wives everybody."

He hopes the hotly anticipated project shows "there is power in vulnerability".

And a source told Page Six: "One of the episodes is very personal - deeply."

Harry has previously worked with Oprah, sitting down in a tell-all chat with his wife Meghan to reveal why they quit the Royal Family.

He told Oprah he never would have quit if it wasn't for Meghan.

The Duke said he "didn't see a way out" of the Firm in the explosive interview and claimed he was "trapped".

Discussing the new project, Oprah said: "Now more than ever, there is an immediate need to replace the shame surrounding mental health with wisdom, compassion and honesty.

"Our series aims to spark that global conversation."

And it comes after Harry opened up about his mental health struggles in a brutally frank chat with US podcast host Dax Shepard.

He said his life was "a mixture between The Truman Show and being in a zoo".