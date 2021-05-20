Is It Proper…? If a Jew who knows better intermarries, how should one treat his or her spouse? Coldly? Warmly? Somewhere in between?
If a Jew who knows better intermarries, how should one treat his or her spouse? Coldly? Warmly? Somewhere in between?. One “who knows better” also must realize that religiously observant Jews strongly disapprove of interfaith marriage. It would not normally be expected to have a non-Jewish spouse treated warmly and naturally, as if nothing were wrong.www.jewishpress.com