Is It Proper…? If a Jew who knows better intermarries, how should one treat his or her spouse? Coldly? Warmly? Somewhere in between?

By Jewish Press Staff
The Jewish Press
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIf a Jew who knows better intermarries, how should one treat his or her spouse? Coldly? Warmly? Somewhere in between?. One “who knows better” also must realize that religiously observant Jews strongly disapprove of interfaith marriage. It would not normally be expected to have a non-Jewish spouse treated warmly and naturally, as if nothing were wrong.

