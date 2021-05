It sucks believing you’re the smartest Black person in the room. And it sucks even more having people believe that because you’re the smartest Black person in the room, you must be an exception to the norm, a deviation from your race, a “white” Black person. In my youthful ignorance, I was convinced that this sentiment was a compliment from my white peers. My perceivable intelligence had granted me access to their culture, which instilled pride within me. So I fully took on my role, separating myself from the other Black students who apparently weren’t as smart as me and the other white students. What I didn’t realize was that I was very much not assimilated into their culture, despite my best efforts. After all, I was still Black.