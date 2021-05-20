newsbreak-logo
You Better Believe a Cher Biopic Is Happening Thanks to Mamma Mia! Producers

By Jessica Sager
Parade
 12 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

She's turning back time on the big screen! A Cher biopic is officially in the works, the iconic singer and Oscar winner confirmed. Cher, 75, tweeted Wednesday, May 20 (her birthday), "Ok Universal is Doing Biopic With My Friends JUDY CRAYMER, GARY GOETZMAN PRODUCING. THEYY PRODUCED BOTH MAMMA MIA'S,& MY DEAR DEAR Friend 4 YRS, & OSCAR WINNER. ERIC ROTH IS GOING 2 WRITE IT."

