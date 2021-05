If there’s one thing I will never forget about the Mindframe Prime Gaming Headset, it has to be how difficult it was to unbox it. Without any exaggeration, it took me a good 15 minutes just to get my hands on the cans. I don’t why HP felt the need to pack the headset as if it ran the risk of falling out of its packaging, but there were way too many unnecessary materials involved. Every single part of the headset was tightly tied to a cardboard frame, and the frame was so firmly attached to several other elements of packaging that the process eventually involved a little destruction of the box, apart from a significant amount of time and annoyance.