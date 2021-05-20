newsbreak-logo
Columbia, MD

July 4th fireworks show will go on this year at the Lakefront at Columbia

By WMAR STAFF
Posted by 
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 12 hours ago
July 4th fireworks will go on this year in Howard County, in a scaled back way.

The show will begin around 9:20 p.m. at the Lakefront at Columbia.

Those attending can begin laying blankets down on the lawn at 3pm.

Unfortunately no bands, food trucks, or other entertainment will be part of this year's festivities.

Free public parking will be available at the Mall in Columbia and by the Columbia Lakefront, next to Whole Foods.

Little Patuxent Parkway may close to traffic around 7pm.

The county's parks and recreation department also announced Thursday that all their parks, venues, and leagues are reopened at full capacity.

