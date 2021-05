When you go on a road trip, you never know where the adventure will take you. But the one thing you can count on is mess and dirt in your car – until now. To make your drive more pleasant, we’ve put together a list of the best car gear and tips to keep your car clean while you’re on the road. Whether you travel alone, with buddies, or with the whole family, these are the hacks that’ll make your car feel fresh and neat. From now on, you won’t dread cleaning your car when you get back from your road trips. So, bring on the weekend getaways and the extended vacations.