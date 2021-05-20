'A pandemic in its own right': Utah lawmakers looking at solutions to child care shortage
For every dollar in revenue, child care providers spend 50 cents to run their businesses, according to one owner. And when they try to expand, they encounter various costly roadblocks in licensing and zoning as they work with cities, Johnny Anderson, president and CEO of ABC Great Beginnings child care centers, told lawmakers during an Economic Development and Workforce Services Interim Committee meeting this week at the state Capitol.www.deseret.com