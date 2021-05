ANN ARBOR, MI – A man was found dead inside a tent at an Ann Arbor park Wednesday morning, police confirmed Thursday. At about 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 19, a parks employee entered the Bluffs Nature Area off Main Street near Kerrytown to clean up a reported tent encampment off a trail in the park when he found a man dead inside one of the reported tents, according to the Ann Arbor Police Department.