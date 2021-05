The Juneau and La Crosse County Health Departments are looking into possible COVID-19 exposure at a weekend dart tournament. The two health departments put out a joint statement today saying that a Juneau County resident who knowingly had COVID-19 attended the Stansfield Dart Tournament at the La Crosse Center along with area businesses around the La Crosse Center this past weekend. Juneau & La Crosse County Health Departments are working with the La Crosse Center and other event organizers as a follow up. They say that if you attended the dart tournament on Friday, May 7th, you may have been exposed to COVID-19. If you experience any of the symptoms of COVID-19, they say you should contact your healthcare provider, get a COVID-19 test, and stay home.