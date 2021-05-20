Ohio State football: Defensive line rotation should be scary
The Ohio State football team should have another scary defensive line rotation in 2021 to terrorize quarterbacks across the conference. The Ohio State football team is known for its strong defensive line play. They have a long line of great defensive ends who have been able to terrorize quarterbacks. Both Bosas, Chase Young, Tyquan Lewis, and countless others over the past six or seven years have gone through the program.scarletandgame.com