Join Rose Avenue Community Center tonight at 6:30 p.m. as they welcome to the stage The Darlings, as they share the Word of God in song and worship. Robert and Karly have been married five years and are from the Leesburg area where they actively host mid-week Bible studies within their home as well as attending other churches in the area, and they love singing Southern Gospel music for the glory of God—with a passion to share the Gospel of Jesus Christ using the talent God has given them.