Arsenal Fan TV hit back at 'baseless' and 'entirely unsubstantiated' claims that they have dropped pundit Moh Haider over his support for Palestine after he slammed the popular YouTube channel for showing 'a lack of class' after seven years of appearances

Arsenal Fan TV have hit back at what they claim are 'baseless' and 'entirely unsubstantiated' allegations that they dropped pundit Moh Haider over his support for Palestine in the ongoing conflict with Israel.

Haider has hit out at 'pure cowardice' and a 'lack of class' from those who run the popular YouTube channel and insisted on Thursday night that he has been dropped from appearing because of his support for Palestine.

There has been renewed tensions and violence between Israel and Palestine with escalating conflict over the last couple of weeks but on Thursday night Israel confirmed the decision to approve a ceasefire.

Haider has been a vocal supporter of Palestine and the #FreePalestine hashtag and revealed there is an 'issue' between himself and AFTV.

He had been wearing a pro-Palestine badge in some of his recent appearances but he has now taken aim at the channel having not been used for several weeks.

Haider is a frequent poster of the Palestinian flag on his Twitter page as tensions escalate

AFTV's Head of Business Development Sartej Tucker looked to add some clarity when asked by one individual on Twitter if the decision was taken because of concerns with sponsors

In a video published on Twitter on Thursday night, Haider said while holding his child: 'Firstly thank you to everyone who has come out in support and actually forced some sort of statement from AFTV.

'I will obviously respond but as you can see I've got other priorities right now which are far more important so once I'm done with the more important things in life I will respond.

'One thing I do want to say is all of this, the fallout, the root cause is Palestine. I don't really want people to forget that important detail. It's not about me. I've lost a place on a fan channel. When you compare that to people losing their lives, their homes, their limbs and their children that is irrelevant in comparison.

'As for the statement I will obviously dissect that because I think it is intentionally very misleading, it's disingenuous, it's not reflective of the truth.'

It followed an earlier statement posted on Twitter on Thursday night, in which AFTV said: 'We are aware of baseless and entirely unsubstantiated allegations that have been made against the channel over the past few days.

'AFTV has never censored any individual from contributing to the channel for their political beliefs and has always implored individuals to use their personal platforms to speak up for what they believe in.

'We were however disgusted to be labelled as "cowards" and "complicit in the suppression" of the Palestinian people for not taking a public stance against the situation.

'As a direct result of that statement the individual is no longer contributing to the channel.

'We @AFTVMedia stand united against all forms of injustice, racism and discrimination. However do not take a public stance on any such conflicts in the interest of supporting the diverse demographic of our channel.

'We will be making no further comment on the matter at this time.'

AFTV's Head of Business Development Sartej Tucker responded to one fan earlier this week who questioned if the motives behind removing Haider were down to monetary concerns with existing sponsors.

Tucker, who later deleted the tweet because it had 'clearly been taken out of context', posted: 'Funnily enough, has nothing to do with sponsors or money.

'Everything to do with the dozens of Jewish fans who message us every time begging for the channel not to be politicised.

'As such, we don't engage in geopolitical conflicts or allow people to promote geopolitical messages.'

Haider has continued to spread the message of support for Palestine as conflict intensifies with Israel in Gaza.

He has been inundated with messages from viewers of the channel backing his stance.

Haider described being 'overwhelmed' at the number of messages and he went on to add that he is 'proud' to have taken a stance.

His irritation at the lack of clarity by way of a public statement from AFTV was aired in a recent appearance on The Arsenal Lounge.

He said: 'This is my first time on The Arsenal Lounge with you but if I do this for seven years with you, if I do this for seven years and I invite you to my house, to my wedding, back you physically when someone steps to you, back you verbally when people criticise you and the channel, and all of that has gone in seven years.

'It shows a real, real lack of class.'

Haider went on to add: 'I haven't been given a reason. What has broken the camel's back is that I called them out on what they have done. This is what I find hypocritical because this is what the channel is all about.

'I'm not going to offer a reason on their behalf. They should at least be telling me that. I had the audacity to call them out on their suppression but I am going to give it back to AFTV. They should explain why I'm no longer there.'

A number of sports stars have produced messages of support with Palestine including Leicester pair Hamza Choudhury and Wesley Fofana, as well as Paul Pogba and Amad Diallo at Manchester United.

Arsenal's involvement in the Palestine movement saw concerns reportedly emerge with a leading sponsor.

Arsenal's Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Elneny tweeted on Monday: 'My heart and my soul and my support for you Palestine,' followed by a picture of the Palestine flag and a peace emoji.

Elneny's post resulted in a backlash from Arsenal's Jewish supporters because his tweet also included an image with the text 'Palestine Lives Matter,' which shows an outline of Israel with pro-Palestine pictures within.

According to the Jewish Chronicle, the Gunners' sponsor and coffee group Lavazza have since contacted the club to register their concern about them being linked with Elneny's message, amid rising tensions in the Middle East.

The coffee company said the post did not align with their own values, while Arsenal defended Elneny by stating he had the right to defend his own platforms.

Paul Pogba (left) and Amad Diallo (right) held up the Palestine flag following Manchester United's 1-1 draw with Fulham on Tuesday