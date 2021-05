Based on how The Falcon and the Winter Soldier ended, we’ve got a pretty good idea of what the future holds for the majority of the show’s major players. Sam Wilson is now established as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Captain America and will presumably keep teaming up with his new best friend Bucky Barnes, while John Walker has been rebranded as U.S. Agent under the employ of Contessa Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine, who looks set to spring Zemo from The Raft and begin putting the Thunderbolts together, while the Dark Avengers have also been heavily rumored.