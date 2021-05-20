Tokay students hold fundraiser to support family of fallen officer

The Tokay High student government held a car wash at the school’s campus on Wednesday to collect donations for a memorial fund for Stockton Police Officer Jimmy Inn, who was shot and killed in the line of duty last week.

Tokay student government advisor Joe Johnson said plans for a car wash had been in the works since the fall, but COVID-19 restrictions delayed the event.

“We finally figured out a way to hold it, maintain social distancing and follow guidelines, and we thought this was a good way to help the Inn family,” Johnson said.

The students did not set a fundraising goal, but by the end of the two-hour event, Johnson said the students raised about $1,200.

Johnson said Inn had made some presentations on the Tokay campus over the years, and many of the teachers who met the officer liked him.

“This was more about getting our kids community service, and we couldn’t think of a better cause than this,” Johnson said. “We really fell for the inn family, and want to support them in any way we can.”

Student body president Arriana Galvan said the original plan was to raise money for firefighters in the fall, but the day after Inn’s death gave her the idea to raise funds for the family.

“Getting students to do this is the best,” she said. “Right now, we need younger students to get more involved, and hopefully we can help the family with any expenses.”

Galvan said about 15 Tokay students were helping Wednesday afternoon, and even campus resource officers were on board.

“I send my condolences to the family, and so do the students and the school,” she said. “All of our hearts go out to them. I know how hard it is to lose someone you love, and to do this for the family is our honor.”

Tokay custodian Alvin Soto said he’s always encouraging the students to do good things. When he heard about the car wash, he had his Dodge washed, then went home and brought his Chevrolet.

“When I heard what it was for, I was very excited,” Soto said.

Principal Erik Sandstrom was proud of the students’ initiative, and said the event showed they are great leaders.

“They saw that there were members of our community that they could help support and we said let’s do it,” he said. “Helping our community members in need, that’s leadership.”