newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stockton, CA

Tokay students hold fundraiser to support family of fallen officer

By Wes Bowers/News-Sentinel Staff Writer
Posted by 
Lodi News-Sentinel
Lodi News-Sentinel
 14 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gpybs_0a5pGKwM00

The Tokay High student government held a car wash at the school’s campus on Wednesday to collect donations for a memorial fund for Stockton Police Officer Jimmy Inn, who was shot and killed in the line of duty last week.

Tokay student government advisor Joe Johnson said plans for a car wash had been in the works since the fall, but COVID-19 restrictions delayed the event.

“We finally figured out a way to hold it, maintain social distancing and follow guidelines, and we thought this was a good way to help the Inn family,” Johnson said.

The students did not set a fundraising goal, but by the end of the two-hour event, Johnson said the students raised about $1,200.

Johnson said Inn had made some presentations on the Tokay campus over the years, and many of the teachers who met the officer liked him.

“This was more about getting our kids community service, and we couldn’t think of a better cause than this,” Johnson said. “We really fell for the inn family, and want to support them in any way we can.”

Student body president Arriana Galvan said the original plan was to raise money for firefighters in the fall, but the day after Inn’s death gave her the idea to raise funds for the family.

“Getting students to do this is the best,” she said. “Right now, we need younger students to get more involved, and hopefully we can help the family with any expenses.”

Galvan said about 15 Tokay students were helping Wednesday afternoon, and even campus resource officers were on board.

“I send my condolences to the family, and so do the students and the school,” she said. “All of our hearts go out to them. I know how hard it is to lose someone you love, and to do this for the family is our honor.”

Tokay custodian Alvin Soto said he’s always encouraging the students to do good things. When he heard about the car wash, he had his Dodge washed, then went home and brought his Chevrolet.

“When I heard what it was for, I was very excited,” Soto said.

Principal Erik Sandstrom was proud of the students’ initiative, and said the event showed they are great leaders.

“They saw that there were members of our community that they could help support and we said let’s do it,” he said. “Helping our community members in need, that’s leadership.”

Lodi News-Sentinel

Lodi News-Sentinel

Lodi, CA
1K+
Followers
30
Post
152K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Lodi News-Sentinel

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
Stockton, CA
Society
City
Stockton, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Wash#Fundraising#Campus Police#Memorial Service#High School Students#Dodge#Chevrolet#Tokay Students#Campus Resource Officers#Community Service#Firefighters#Younger Students#Kids#Officer#Fall#Home#Leadership#Principal Erik Sandstrom#Social
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Cars
Related
Stockton, CAKCRA.com

Car show memorial held for slain Stockton Officer Jimmy Inn

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton community on Sunday honored the life of fallen police Officer Jimmy Inn with a fundraiser for his family. Inn was killed in the line of duty last week while responding to a domestic violence situation. Car clubs from across the area held the fundraiser. Organizers...
Stockton, CARecord

Cheers and jeers: Solidarity for a slain officer, a sense of relief as SJ, state begin to reopen

Cheers: Outpouring of community support after officer slain in shooting. In the midst of a wrenching week in Stockton, a week that saw a police officer fatally shot for the first time in nearly 30 years, the community pulled together in extraordinary ways. From lining area roadways to salute the processions bearing fallen Officer Jimmy Inn, to leaving a mountain of flowers and other tributes outside Stockton Police Department headquarters, to an outpouring of condolences on the department’s social media pages, the community drew together and in doing so, drew a tangible line beneath the hashtag police have been using as they shared updates about Inn: #strongertogether. Donors also gave to an online memorial fund that quickly topped $115,000 in the first days after it went live, and McDonald’s and the San Joaquin Asparagus Days were also giving through their own fundraisers for Inn’s family. At the Stockton office of the California Highway Patrol, Officers Smith and Jones joined with Florida 12-year-old Zechariah Cartledge in running a mile through Zechariah’s Running 4 Heroes initiative. Sadly, the run for Inn was Zechariah’s 900th since he started his mission to honor fallen first responders back in 2019 with a mile for each lost in the line of duty. And despite its own grief, the police department sent group of chaplains, community service officers and others to reach out to neighbors still traumatized by the violent shooting. Amid a dark time, the light such community solidarity brings shines that much brighter. “Over the last few days, our department has received an enormous amount of support from our community during this difficult time,” the department wrote. “We want everyone to know that no matter how hard it is right now, we will never forget about you.”
Stockton, CAPosted by
ABC10

Stockton fallen Officer Jimmy Inn's funeral is planned for May 19

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton Police Department said the funeral service for fallen Officer Jimmy Inn would be held at Christian Life Center Church on May 19 at 11 a.m. Inn's funeral service and burial will be private for his family, friends and fellow law enforcement. But the Stockton Police Department said it would allow ABC10 to live stream the service for the public to watch.
San Joaquin County, CAPosted by
Lodi News-Sentinel

AgFest is back and it’s live

In a year all about social distancing and online learning, some local students forged ahead with hands-on education. Their efforts will be on display at the San Joaquin AgFest Junior Livestock & Auction scheduled for June 11-19 at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds in Stockton. The annual show is put...
Stockton, CAKCRA.com

Vaccines needed for students attending University of Pacific classes

STOCKTON, Calif. — Students who plan to attend classes at any of the University of the Pacific campuses this summer and fall need to get vaccinated first, officials say. School officials announced this week that all undergraduate, graduate, and professional students must have the COVID-19 vaccine in order to attend in-person classes.
Stockton, CAKCRA.com

Asparagus Days festival returns to Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — After a year off due to the pandemic, theSan Joaquin Asparagus Days Festival is back with a few changes. This year's festival — taking place May 13 to 16 — had to be relocated to the Stockton 99 Speedway on Wilson Way after the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds weren't ready to host a large event.
Stockton, CAKTVZ

Officer Inn’s father calls son a hero

STOCKTON, CA (KOVR) — The memorials for fallen Stockton Police Officer Jimmy Inn continue on Wednesday. A procession began at the San Joaquin County coroner’s office to deliver his casket to Casa Bonita Funeral Home in Stockton. The casket was surrounded by lines of Ofc. Inn’s sisters and brothers in blue, and his loved ones. His father, Phaly ‘Lee’ Inn watched as his son was carried inside.
Stockton, CAabc10.com

Stockton police to hold procession for Officer Jimmy Inn

STOCKTON, Calif — The Stockton Police Department is honoring its fallen brother with a process Wednesday afternoon. On Tuesday, Officer Jimmy Inn was fatally shot in Stockton while responding to a domestic disturbance call on La Cresta Way. Inn, 30, was hired by the Stockton Police Department in 2015. Lance...
Lodi, CAPosted by
Lodi News-Sentinel

Toddler drowns at Lodi Lake

What was supposed to be a fun Mother’s Day at Lodi Lake turned into a tragedy for a San Joaquin County family. The Lodi Police Department announced on social media Monday morning that officers and Lodi Fire Department crews responded to a drowning on the southwest side of the lake at 4:45 p.m. Sunday.
Manteca, CAManteca Bulletin

HONORING THOSE WHO SERVE

David Jones was honored as the Manteca Rotary Law Enforcement Officer of the Year by the Manteca Rotary. The service club annually honors outstanding officers nominated by their peers in the Manteca Police Department, California Highway Patrol, the San Joaquin County Probation Department, the San Joaquin County Sherriff’s Office, and the San Joaquin County Probation Department.