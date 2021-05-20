Audio Platform Vurbl Exits Beta With New App, Growing List Of Podcasters, And More Capital.
Vurbl, the streaming audio platform that launched in November positioning itself as a sort of library of audio content, is moving out of beta and taking on mobile listeners with the launch of its mobile app. While most streaming apps focus on audio, Vurbl is aiming to carve out its position with spoken word content, led by more than one million podcasts as well as audiobooks, old-time radio recordings, and historical speeches.www.insideradio.com