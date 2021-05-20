Audio Platform Vurbl Exits Beta With New App, Growing List Of Podcasters, And More Capital.

Powerful all-in-one online platform for podcasters to create, enhance and distribute their podcasts; 150K+ users already testing new feature set. Podcastle, the AI-powered audio content creation platform, today announced the launch of its new production tools, which enables creators to convert text into podcasts in seconds; create new audio content from video, voice and text; and edit audio with high production quality. With more than 100,000 active users and growing quickly, the company’s platform can help bloggers, podcasters, journalists, newsletter creators, educators, marketers, or anyone else who wants to easily create, edit and publish production-ready sound. The news comes after the company announced its Seed financing led by Sierra Ventures late last year.