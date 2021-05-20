newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Audio Platform Vurbl Exits Beta With New App, Growing List Of Podcasters, And More Capital.

insideradio.com
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleVurbl, the streaming audio platform that launched in November positioning itself as a sort of library of audio content, is moving out of beta and taking on mobile listeners with the launch of its mobile app. While most streaming apps focus on audio, Vurbl is aiming to carve out its position with spoken word content, led by more than one million podcasts as well as audiobooks, old-time radio recordings, and historical speeches.

www.insideradio.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Podcasters#Apps#Radio#Advertising#Mobile App#Online Content#Content Online#Mobile Video#Audio Platform Vurbl#Podcast News Daily#La Theatreworks#A360 Media#Yellow Brick Cinema#Dream Sounds#Recovery Speakers#Magnite#Audio Content#Roi Online Podcast#Beta#Vurbl Streams Content
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Youtube
Related
Family Relationshipsinsideradio.com

Digital Audio And Podcasting Expanding Their Research Among Moms Says New Edison Study.

A set of wireless headphones or earbuds could make a great Mother’s Day gift based on new Edison Research data. It shows nearly two-thirds (64%) of moms report they have listened to a podcast, a 12% increase from a year ago. And the data shows many mothers now consume podcasts on a regular basis. Edison says four in ten say they have listened to a podcast in the past month and 28% reported listening to a podcast in the past week, both increases from a year ago.
TechnologyTidbits

#1562: Standard Ebooks makes classic texts beautiful, tame the new Apple Podcasts app, accounting with Xero

In this issue, we tell you about the Standard Ebooks project, which takes freely available Project Gutenberg texts and spruces them up for modern devices. We also tell you how to keep Apple’s recently overhauled Podcasts app from eating up all the space on your iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Finally, Adam Engst explains why he’s switched to Xero for TidBITS accounting, and why he’s never had so much fun running the numbers. Notable Mac app releases this week include Safari 14.1, Carbon Copy Cloner 5.1.26, Mailplane 4.3.2, and PDFpen and PDFpenPro 13.0.
BusinessRadio Business Report

ViacomCBS’s ‘Audio Footprint’ Scaled At IAB Podcast Upfront

The last time ViacomCBS had anything to do with audio, CBS Radio was a part of CBS Corporation, and a reunification of CBS and Viacom hadn’t yet been consummated. Guess what? ViacomCBS is talking audio. Only, the discussion is fully focused on podcasts. And, iHeartMedia is involved.
Technologymartechseries.com

Podcastle Democratizes Podcast Production, Bringing Advanced Audio Technology to the Masses

Powerful all-in-one online platform for podcasters to create, enhance and distribute their podcasts; 150K+ users already testing new feature set. Podcastle, the AI-powered audio content creation platform, today announced the launch of its new production tools, which enables creators to convert text into podcasts in seconds; create new audio content from video, voice and text; and edit audio with high production quality. With more than 100,000 active users and growing quickly, the company’s platform can help bloggers, podcasters, journalists, newsletter creators, educators, marketers, or anyone else who wants to easily create, edit and publish production-ready sound. The news comes after the company announced its Seed financing led by Sierra Ventures late last year.
Cell Phonessiliconangle.com

Audio-based social startup Clubhouse finally releases an Android app

Audio-based social startup Clubhouse has finally released an Android app at a time when the much-hyped company has seen its popularity start to decline. The app, initially available only in beta in the U.S. ahead of a wider global launch and release, is, like the iOS version, still invite-only. That means that although Android users now have the potential to access the service, they can’t simply sign up.
Softwaredecodedmagazine.com

Immersion Networks launches mix³, the Cloud-Based Spatial Audio Platform for Creators

Immersion Networks are launching a cloud platform that allows anyone to upload tracks and mix them in a three-dimensional environment. Remarkably intuitive and affordable, mix³ by Immersion Networks (mixcubed.com; pronounced “mixcubed”) is the first 3D audio mixing platform available to everyone–podcasters, content creators, producers, artists, and engineers–that lets them transform files into lush, intimate, headphone-ready mixes. These mixes can be appreciated without special hardware and distributed through streaming services.
Cell Phonessftimes.com

Social Audio Platform Clubhouse Comes to Android

After more than a year of being iOS exclusive, social audio platform Clubhouse is finally coming to Android. It is available in beta in the US and allows users to sign up and participate. “Our plan over the next few weeks is to collect feedback from the community, fix any...
Cell PhonesEngadget

Clubhouse starts beta testing its Android app in the US

Clubhouse is no longer an iOS exclusive: The company has started rolling out a beta version of its invite-only audio chat app to Android users. Only folks in the US will be able to install it on their Android device right now, but the app is making its way to other English-speaking markets and then the rest of the world in the coming days and weeks.
Cell PhonesMacRumors Forums

iOS 14.6 Beta Brings Tweaks to Podcasts App Following Complaints

Apple has added a number of features to its Podcasts app in the third beta of iOS 14.6, seemingly in an attempt to address some of the useability problems introduced in iOS 14.5. MacRumors contributor Steve Moser spotted the Podcasts app changes in iOS 14.6 beta 3 and its source...
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

iPhone Podcasts app fix in the mix with iOS 14.6 Beta

If you’re looking for a fix for your recently mixed-up Podcasts app on your iPhone, you’re in luck. In the third Beta release for the software iOS 14.6, a set of features were modified for the Podcasts app. This update adds an option to “remove downloads” and brings the “Mark All As Played” option back to the app.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

Apple Music's latest beta brings artwork to life and hints at lossless audio

It's only been a few weeks since the latest version of Apple Music hit the Play Store, bringing along sharable music lyrics and the ability to search by record label. Apple isn't finished adding new features to the Android version of its streaming app, though. The latest beta release adds some flare to album and playlist artwork, all while hinting at an upcoming boost in sound quality.
Internetmix929.com

Chat app Discord to test ticketing, make audio events easier to find

(Reuters) – Chat platform Discord said on Thursday it will start to test paid tickets for audio events, the first feature where creators can make money from the site, and will launch a tool next month to help users more easily find live audio channels. Discord, which grew quickly during...