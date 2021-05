NEWBURYPORT, MA — Officials at the Parker River National Wildlife Refuge have announced a free online screening of the film “The Long Coast.” The screening is set for Thurs., May 20 at 7:00 p.m. In a series of lyrical portraits, “The Long Coast” illuminates the stories of Maine’s seafolk, those whose lives and livelihoods are inextricably connected to the ocean. This atmospheric film shows the beauty, intimacy, and uncertainty that coastal dwellers face in rooting their lives in the ocean, particularly as human actions – from overfishing to aquaculture, to warming seas – confront Maine and its people with profound change. This film will be of interest to any New Englander who dwells and/or works near the coast.