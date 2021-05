Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Doesn’t it always seem the most difficult to shop for the simplest of things? Sometimes you just want something in a solid color, and you think you see it, but then you turn that piece around to find an obnoxious logo, or you unfold it to find a print you’d rather do without. Sometimes solid colors are the way to go, whether you’re going for an overall sleek look or need something to pair with maybe a patterned sweater or jacket!