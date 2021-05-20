newsbreak-logo
Trea Turner and Dave Martinez left fuming over ‘brutal,’ ‘awful,’ ‘terrible’ and ‘just bad’ ump decision

By Jesse Dougherty
Washington Post
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — Behind the show, once Dave Martinez had ripped a base out of the ground and kicked it for good measure, was a truly angry manager, one who believes Rule 5.09a(11) needs a much closer look. This came Wednesday night at Wrigley Field, with a judgment call by home...

