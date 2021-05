Clubhouse, the voice-based social network, is opening its app to Android smartphone users, the company said during its weekly Town Hall discussion hosted on the app. The buzzy app, which has attracted many celebrity users, lets participants host or listen to live conference-call-style conversations. It has been available to iOS users for a year, and has already seen a boom - and a slowdown - in users. The most frequent product request has been to have Clubhouse available on Android, the company said.