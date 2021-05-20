newsbreak-logo
There’s nothing ‘great’ about this new British Railways revamp

By The Guardian view
The Guardian
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNo enemy of Tory policy is as savage as a Johnson Tory. Enter Grant Shapps, transport secretary. His proposed reincarnation of British Railways (ridiculously with “Great” attached) ends one of the major failures of modern British government. He accuses the botched Conservative privatisation of British Rail in 1993 of leading to “fragmentation, confusion and overcomplication”. In truth what killed it was not Tory doctrine but a far more lethal ideology: Treasury control.

