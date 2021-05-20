There’s nothing ‘great’ about this new British Railways revamp

LEGO secondary marketplace BrickLink has announced a raft of new post-Brexit marketplace changes, including clearer guidance on collecting VAT for EU and UK sellers. Since leaving the European Union in January, the UK now has its own VAT (or sales tax) regime, much like Norway. In essence, it means that the seller – rather than the buyer – is now responsible for collecting and paying VAT to the UK government on all orders from both EU and non-EU countries above £135.