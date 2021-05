It’s easy to put stories of the crisis facing our nation at a distance when you live and work more than a thousand miles north of the US-Mexico border. But as the effects of mass illegal immigration spread northward, Tennesseans are facing a stark new reality: when our border isn’t secure, every town becomes a border town and every state a border state. Perhaps no one understands that better than Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director David Rausch, who describes the crisis as “out of control.”