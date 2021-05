It's been a whole month since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did their tell-all interview with Oprah ... but that doesn't mean that everyone in the royal family is over the things Harry said during the sit-down. Prince Charles seems to be taking it particularly hard — so much so, that Queen Elizabeth is reportedly getting fed up with Charles for being so unwilling to forgive his son. Prince William is trying to mend the situation and set an example for his dad, though.