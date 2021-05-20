Eric Ruiz Bybee: Right-wing attacks on critical race theory threaten equity in schools
Earlier this year, in February, a North Ogden charter school made national headlines for a policy that allowed students to opt-out of Black History Month. Although the school reversed the policy after widespread backlash, a local anti-mask parent's group is now working with lawmakers to go even farther and ban Utah schools from teaching about racism and other forms of prejudice and discrimination.