newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
North Ogden, UT

Eric Ruiz Bybee: Right-wing attacks on critical race theory threaten equity in schools

By Eric Ruiz Bybee
Salt Lake Tribune
 9 hours ago

Earlier this year, in February, a North Ogden charter school made national headlines for a policy that allowed students to opt-out of Black History Month. Although the school reversed the policy after widespread backlash, a local anti-mask parent’s group is now working with lawmakers to go even farther and ban Utah schools from teaching about racism and other forms of prejudice and discrimination.

www.sltrib.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Utah Society
North Ogden, UT
Education
City
North Ogden, UT
North Ogden, UT
Society
State
Utah State
City
Provo, UT
Local
Utah Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Charter School#Law Schools#Graduate Schools#Critical Race Theory#Political Activists#Public Policies#Critical Theory#Political Commentators#Systemic Racism#Crt#Lgbtq#Marxists#Republicans#Democrats#Black History Month#Brigham Young University#Right Wing Commentators#Critical Theories#Attacks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
Related
MinoritiesPosted by
FOX26

Tennessee bans critical race theory in schools: 'Get back to the basics,' says Klacik

WASHINGTON (SBG) - Tennessee has become the latest state to ban teaching critical race theory in public schools, passing a law to withhold funding from public schools that teaches students that one race bears responsibility for the past actions against another, that the United States is fundamentally racist or that a person is inherently privileged or oppressive due to their race.
MinoritiesPosted by
Newsweek

What Is Critical Race Theory and Why Do Some People Want to Ban It?

Idaho has passed a law banning the teaching of critical race theory in its schools and universities. The bill was signed by Governor Brad Little late on Wednesday after being approved by the state Senate on Monday. The legislation prohibits educational institutions from teaching that "any sex, race, ethnicity, religion,...
Minoritiesaudacy.com

POLL: Should critical race theory be taught in public schools?

Critical race theory teaches that racism is deeply rooted in U.S. institutions and that white people benefit from it. Many parents around the United States are angry at schools implementing critical race theory, a subject that aims to identify race relations in the country and educate people on the slavery of Black people in America and "white privilege." ​Parents in some states claim that their children are being taught that they're inherently racist. Supporters say it puts appropriate focus on the impact of slavery and racism throughout American history.
MinoritiesWashington Times

Schools push critical race theory propaganda

A new Department of Education draft rule promises schools that “incorporate racially, ethnically, culturally and linguistically diverse perspectives” into their history and civics programs will receive priority consideration for funding. In layman’s terms, that means make way for the pushing of critical race theory, err, propaganda, into the most impressionable...
Virginia StateFox News

Virginia parents sue over critical race theory in school

Virginia parents sue over critical race theory in school. For video troubleshooting and help click here. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
Minoritiesindependentnews.com

Critical Race Theory, Part II

Critical Race Theory (CRT) is a dagger aimed at the heart of American culture. Its founding premise rests upon several key assertions: that racism is the underlying principle of social organization in America, that it shapes all relationships and institutions, including family structure, the Constitution, application of the law, in the content of education, and that “White Privilege” reigns in America and the western world.
Texas Statekurv.com

State Legislature Moves To Bar Critical Race Theory In Texas Schools

The Texas House and Senate have both passed bills to bar the teaching of critical race theory in Texas schools. Critical race theory defines whites as privileged oppressors, and nonwhites as marginalized victims, and claims America was built to preserve these conditions. The House bill received final passage on Tuesday....
MinoritiesGrist

As a Black climate activist, racism gets in my way

Princella Talley is a climate activist based in central Louisiana, and a public voices fellow of the OpEd Project and the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Three weeks ago, I crossed paths with a tall, slender white man who looked to be in his early 50s on a neighborhood trail. I smiled and said hello; he folded his arms and stared, looking angry, watching me without a word. I grew tense as I guided my Shih tzu closer to me, while his Doberman — not on a leash — barked and growled. We faced each other, neither of us taking a step. Then I made a snap decision: I picked up my dog, turned, and walked quickly the other way, praying his dog wasn’t chasing us. Still within earshot, I heard him finally calming his dog, saying, “It’s OK.”
Minoritiesnewjerseyhills.com

USUALLY RIGHT: Teaching of Critical Race Theory (copy)

Few issues have gotten me as riled up recently as this latest indoctrination of our young people: the teaching of something called “Critical Race Theory.”. And I think most of my liberal friends should be concerned also. Imagine two spectra on a continuous line. The right two-thirds could be called...
Minoritiesheraldsun.com

‘Critical Race Theory’ bill asks North Carolina schools to lie

And the hits just keep coming. A couple weeks ago, Sen. Ralph Hise tried to force North Carolina teachers to rat on the gender expressions and manifestations of their students. Republicans, yet again, showed a heady affection for the police state – forgetting, as Lincoln put it, that “the sheep and the wolf are not agreed on a definition of liberty.” Even Senate leader Phil Berger decided Hise’s effort was a bridge too far.
Minoritiesmercatornet.com

Is the tide turning against critical race theory?

Those invested in human dignity and the stability of Western societies have no doubt followed with interest the fashion known as critical race theory (CRT). Author James Lindsay, who has studied and written prolifically on the topic, explains that according to CRT:. race is a political construction that was invented...
MinoritiesMain Line Media News

Jerry Shenk: 'Critical race theory' is racist to its core

Since prehistory, subsistence poverty has been mankind’s most common denominator. But, although some faced initial hardships, the families of most people born in or emigrating to America since 1865, fared better than almost everyone who lived anywhere before then. In that context, Americans, generally, regardless of race, are privileged. The...
Aspen, COAspen Daily News

Aspen School District: We’re not teaching critical race theory

Nearest Aspen School District Superintendent David Baugh can tell, much of it started when Joyce Rankin, in a column published about his district in the Steamboat Springs Pilot & Today, accused his district of breaking Colorado law. “Recently, Aspen High School parents brought a serious problem to my attention,” Rankin,...
Educationkosu.org

Critical Race Theory, Epic Virtual Schools, Tribal Criminal Jurisdiction & More

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney about the growing controversy over Governor Stitt signing a bill to ban the teaching of Critical Race Theory in Oklahoma schools, lawmakers considering recommendation of a grand jury investigation for Epic Virtual Charter School and Congressman Cole working on legislation allowing the Chickasaw and Cherokee Nations to compact with the state over criminal jurisdiction.
Washington Statemetrovoicenews.com

Washington State mandates Critical Race Theory in K-12 schools

Washington State has become one of the first states to actually mandate the teaching of the controversial Critical Race Theory in public schools. Supporters of the bill contend it would help educators better support those who are “immigrants and students of color” and that it would make students “feel safe, heard, and understood.” Those words are part of the official Senate report (pdf).