A man who brutally attacked two police officers with a meat cleaver has been jailed for seven-and-a-half years.David Dowson, 26, attacked Pc Glenn Coletta and Pc Josh McCorry in Wishaw, North Lanarkshire last June.He was originally charged with two counts of attempted murder, but his plea was accepted to the lesser charge of assaulting Pc Glenn Coletta, then 23, resulting in severe injury, permanent disfigurement and danger of life.Dowson was charged with the attempted murder of Pc Josh McCorry, who was 24 at the time of the attack.Appearing at Glasgow’s High Court, the judge sentenced Dowson to an extended sentence...