Lowell Area Schools mourns loss of Howard Burton

Lowell area schools is mourning the loss of one of its longtime bus drivers.

The district says 59-year- old Howard Burton passed away Friday, May 14, from COVID-19 complications.

On Tuesday, a funeral procession was held in his honor.

Colleagues escorted Burton to Bob Perry Memorial Stadium for a visitation. He had been a driver with the district for more than 20 years.

Burton was a husband and father of two sons and also served as a paraprofessional.

According to his obituary, one his greatest joys was being a grandfather.