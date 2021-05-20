newsbreak-logo
Police: Motorcyclist seriously hurt after crashing into Portage school bus

By Karie Herringa
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 11 hours ago
A motorcyclist is seriously injured after police say he crashed into the back of a Portage Public Schools bus.

Portage police say it happened Thursday morning around 7:55 on Oakland Drive near Rosewood Avenue in Portage.

According to police, the school bus was turning onto Oakland Dr. from a private drive when a motorcycle driven by a 36-year-old man crashed into the back of the bus.

The driver of the motorcycle sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police say the school bus was occupied by the driver and one student. Neither was hurt in the crash.

Investigators say speed may have played a factor in the crash, but they are still investigating.

If you have any information about the crash, call Portage police at (269) 329-4567.

Portage, MIPosted by
MLive

Portage man who died in crash likely had medical problem, police say

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI – A 60-year-old Portage man likely suffered a medical problem before a fatal crash Tuesday, May 11. The victim’s name has not been released. The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on Parkville Road south of Michigan Avenue in Park Township near Three Rivers, St. Joseph County sheriff’s deputies said.
Kalamazoo, MIwincountry.com

UPDATE: Deadly crash in Kalamazoo on “KL” Ave. near Drake Rd. involved bicyclist

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A heavy police presence has been reported on “KL” Ave. near Drake Rd. in Kalamazoo. Authorities are saying it involved a vehicle and a bicyclist. Traffic was diverted while emergency responders worked to clear the scene. Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s deputies and Michigan State Police troopers responded to the scene just before 6:00 a.m..
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
100.5 The River

28-Year-Old Missing from Kalamazoo Thought She was being Followed

A 28-year-old woman went missing from Kalamazoo after telling friends she thought she was being followed. Friends of a missing 28-year-old woman say the last time they saw Mei Zhou was on Thursday, May 6, 2021. Mei said she was scared because she felt like she was being followed. She expressed to her friends that she felt like she was being stalked and watched by a person she met online. Mei is from China and speaks broken English. She has no relatives in the United States.