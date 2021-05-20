newsbreak-logo
Marjorie Taylor Greene fined for refusing to wear mask on House floor, report says

Marjorie Taylor Greene has become the latest Republican to be fined $500 for refusing to wear a mask on the House floor, a report says.

The congresswoman from Georgia is among three GOP lawmakers to have their pay docked over their protest against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s refusal to lift the mask mandate, according to Forbes.

Also reportedly fined for their role in the “free your face” protest were Thomas Massie of Kentucky, and Ralph Norman of South Carolina.

All three lawmakers received a first warning for going maskless in the chamber on Tuesday, a Capitol official told Forbes .

John Kennedy, a spokesperson for Mr Massie, said they had been told of the Tuesday warning but “have not yet received formal communication” over a fine.

After being warned on Tuesday, Lauren Boebert and Louie Gohmert reportedly wore their masks on the floor on Wednesday.

Representatives, who are paid $14,500 a month before tax, will be fined $2,500 for a third violation of the House’s mask policy.

Democrat Marcy Kaptur of Ohio became the first member of her party to be warned for not wearing a mask.

The mask mandate has been lifted on most parts of the Capitol complex, but Ms Pelosi has insisted that it will remain in place in the chamber while some members remain unvaccinated.

Both Ms Greene and Mr Massie have spoken publicly about not getting the vaccine.

