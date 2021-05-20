Video: Biking event being held in Cedar Springs this weekend

View more in
Cedar Springs, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
457K+
Views
ABOUT
Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Related
Portland, OR|KATU.com
Events Happening This Weekend!
The weather is expected to be in the 80's this weekend so Chloe Carlson joined us on the show today to share some great events and activities that are perfect for the whole family! Check them out below!. 1. Waterfront Skating w/ SKATEMOBILE @ Hampton Opera House! By popular demand...
Jackson County, NC|Sylva Herald
Bike Rodeo event rousing success
Winners of the bike raffle at the 2021 Jackson County Bike Rodeo pose with their new bikes, thanks to sponsorship from Motion Makers Bike Shop, Appalachian Funeral Services, Mountain Park Urgent Care, Wilson Family Chiropractic and Woodmen Life Chapter 560. Winners, from left, Andy Brassard, Jake Lippard, Madison Nam, Huckleberry Kinville and Joseph Friddle. Many partners made this event possible, such as Jackson County Parks and Recreation, Department of Public Health, Public School, Sheriff’s Office, Safe Routes to School, Safe Kids Jackson County, Western Carolina University Bike Club, WCU Police Department, Recreation Therapy, Parks and Recreation Management, Nantahala SORBA, Region A Partnership for Children and the Great Smokies Health Foundation.
Jackson, MN|Jackson County Pilot
Local business to host bike event on May 20
Local nature lovers and fitness enthusiasts will get the chance to celebrate National Bike Month this year on “Bike to Work Day” at the R.E.S.T Stop in downtown Jackson. The event, which begins at 5 ...
Lewisville, NC|clemmonscourier.net
Inaugural Tour of Lewisville Bike Event is Saturday
CLEMMONS — The Lewisville-Clemmons Chamber of Commerce will host its inaugural Tour of Lewisville Bike Event on Saturday, May 22, in Lewisville. This event will draw bike enthusiasts and professionals alike to participate in a cycling adventure in the community. Participants will enjoy three routes from 9 a.m. to 3...
Gardening|dakotanewsnow.com
More teaching gardens added to Boys & Girls Club campus
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota students are getting a chance to get their hands dirty while learning outdoors. Four more teaching gardens are being added to the Boys & Girls Club of the Sioux Empire’s 8th Street campus. The garden beds called, teaching gardens, provide a living laboratory for students.
Ocean Springs, MS|WLOX
Ocean Springs hosts Osprey Bike Parade
Kids in Ocean Springs were in their superhero best dress for the Osprey bike parade. Organizers say the goal is to teach bike safety for kids since the city has many bike routes.
Muskegon County, MI|Posted by13 ON YOUR SIDE
With restrictions lifting, Muskegon's events calendar fills up with unique celebrations
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — One year ago, Muskegon's events calendar was nearly empty and the big celebrations and festivals the city is known for were canceled because of COVID-19. Now it's May 2021 and the events calendar Visit Muskegon is filling up with gathering, celebrating food, art, motorcycles and classic cars.
Columbus, OH|WSYX ABC6
Cedar Point opens 2021 season with Frontier Festival this weekend
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WSYX) — Cedar Point kicks off the 2021 summer season with Frontier Festival, a sunflower-inspired street festival celebrating hope, health and harvest. Cameron Fontana showed us around Frontier Town this morning on Good Day Columbus, detailing all the festivities planned for this weekend. NEW | Cedar Point changes...
Tarkio, MO|farmerpublishing.com
Children participate in Bike-to-School event
The Wellness Commitee and Tarkio R-I Schools hosted a Bike-to-School event on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at the Tarkio Activity Center parking lot. Kids were invited to bring their bikes and ride for a set amount of time. Laps were counted and ribbons given for first, second, and third place. Overall prizes were drawn as well for a bike helmet and bike lights.
Colorado State|Gazette
Six things to do in and around Colorado Springs this weekend: Mountain bike park, metal arts, fishing derby, Old Colorado City in Bloom, Coors steps, 7 Manitou wonders
The man-made mountain bike Yard Bike Skills Park in Canon City opens this weekend with loops, ramps and jumps. Mountain bike and BMX riders, but no motorized vehicles. Connects to the Riverwalk and South Canon Trails. Near Eagle Wing Trailhead off Colburn Lane. Adds to the city's trails system that already has 61 miles of singletrack.
Girl Scout|jamestowngazette.com
Girl Scouts Goes Live with In-Person Day & Overnight Camp after an Unprecedented Year of Virtual Summer Camp
Girl Scouts of Western New York (GSWNY) recently announced that its beloved day and overnight camp programs will be in-person for the 2021 summer camp season for girls after an unprecedented virtual summer camp season. Summer camp registration is NOW open for all girls ages 5-17 to register to attend day camp, resident camp, and/or family summer camp options which follows all COVID-19 guidelines and regulations. 2021 also marks the 90th Anniversary of Camp Seven Hills, a widely cherished staple in WNY camp culture.
Lifestyle|Posted byBig Country News
WSU Cougar Kids Camp to Provide High-Activity Fun This Summer
PULLMAN - After a year of virtual and hybrid school, canceled activities, and limited social interaction, Pullman-area youth have something to look forward to this summer: the in-person Cougar Kids Camp. The camp begins June 14 and is open to all area youth in kindergarten through sixth grade. It includes...
Muskegon, MI|Posted byUS 103.1
This Massive, Bumpy Playground Slide near Muskegon May Just Realign Your Spine
Some call it the 'Worlds Longest Playground Slide' while others just want to call a chiropractor after they slide it. However you refer to it, there aren't many slides like this one at Thatcher Park in Ravenna, Michigan near Muskegon. Hidden away in the village's Thatcher Park, the slide is...