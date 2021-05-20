newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cedar Springs, MI

Video: Biking event being held in Cedar Springs this weekend

By FOX 17 News
Posted by 
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 12 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VkFZO_0a5pDeMZ00
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
457K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cedar Springs, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Biking
News Break
Sports
Related
Portland, ORKATU.com

Events Happening This Weekend!

The weather is expected to be in the 80's this weekend so Chloe Carlson joined us on the show today to share some great events and activities that are perfect for the whole family! Check them out below!. 1. Waterfront Skating w/ SKATEMOBILE @ Hampton Opera House! By popular demand...
Jackson County, NCSylva Herald

Bike Rodeo event rousing success

Winners of the bike raffle at the 2021 Jackson County Bike Rodeo pose with their new bikes, thanks to sponsorship from Motion Makers Bike Shop, Appalachian Funeral Services, Mountain Park Urgent Care, Wilson Family Chiropractic and Woodmen Life Chapter 560. Winners, from left, Andy Brassard, Jake Lippard, Madison Nam, Huckleberry Kinville and Joseph Friddle. Many partners made this event possible, such as Jackson County Parks and Recreation, Department of Public Health, Public School, Sheriff’s Office, Safe Routes to School, Safe Kids Jackson County, Western Carolina University Bike Club, WCU Police Department, Recreation Therapy, Parks and Recreation Management, Nantahala SORBA, Region A Partnership for Children and the Great Smokies Health Foundation.
Jackson, MNJackson County Pilot

Local business to host bike event on May 20

Local nature lovers and fitness enthusiasts will get the chance to celebrate National Bike Month this year on “Bike to Work Day” at the R.E.S.T Stop in downtown Jackson. The event, which begins at 5 ...
Lewisville, NCclemmonscourier.net

Inaugural Tour of Lewisville Bike Event is Saturday

CLEMMONS — The Lewisville-Clemmons Chamber of Commerce will host its inaugural Tour of Lewisville Bike Event on Saturday, May 22, in Lewisville. This event will draw bike enthusiasts and professionals alike to participate in a cycling adventure in the community. Participants will enjoy three routes from 9 a.m. to 3...
Gardeningdakotanewsnow.com

More teaching gardens added to Boys & Girls Club campus

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota students are getting a chance to get their hands dirty while learning outdoors. Four more teaching gardens are being added to the Boys & Girls Club of the Sioux Empire’s 8th Street campus. The garden beds called, teaching gardens, provide a living laboratory for students.
Columbus, OHWSYX ABC6

Cedar Point opens 2021 season with Frontier Festival this weekend

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WSYX) — Cedar Point kicks off the 2021 summer season with Frontier Festival, a sunflower-inspired street festival celebrating hope, health and harvest. Cameron Fontana showed us around Frontier Town this morning on Good Day Columbus, detailing all the festivities planned for this weekend. NEW | Cedar Point changes...
Tarkio, MOfarmerpublishing.com

Children participate in Bike-to-School event

The Wellness Commitee and Tarkio R-I Schools hosted a Bike-to-School event on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at the Tarkio Activity Center parking lot. Kids were invited to bring their bikes and ride for a set amount of time. Laps were counted and ribbons given for first, second, and third place. Overall prizes were drawn as well for a bike helmet and bike lights.
Colorado StateGazette

Six things to do in and around Colorado Springs this weekend: Mountain bike park, metal arts, fishing derby, Old Colorado City in Bloom, Coors steps, 7 Manitou wonders

The man-made mountain bike Yard Bike Skills Park in Canon City opens this weekend with loops, ramps and jumps. Mountain bike and BMX riders, but no motorized vehicles. Connects to the Riverwalk and South Canon Trails. Near Eagle Wing Trailhead off Colburn Lane. Adds to the city's trails system that already has 61 miles of singletrack.
Girl Scoutjamestowngazette.com

Girl Scouts Goes Live with In-Person Day & Overnight Camp after an Unprecedented Year of Virtual Summer Camp

Girl Scouts of Western New York (GSWNY) recently announced that its beloved day and overnight camp programs will be in-person for the 2021 summer camp season for girls after an unprecedented virtual summer camp season. Summer camp registration is NOW open for all girls ages 5-17 to register to attend day camp, resident camp, and/or family summer camp options which follows all COVID-19 guidelines and regulations. 2021 also marks the 90th Anniversary of Camp Seven Hills, a widely cherished staple in WNY camp culture.