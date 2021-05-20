Video: Outdoor summer events in Kalamazoo are back

View more in
Kalamazoo, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan
Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kalamazoo, MI|Posted byThe Grand Rapids Press
‘JumpstART’ summer with KIA art fair, Do-Dah Parade and more in downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI – Art on the Mall, Do-Dah Parade and the Kalamazoo Institute of Arts Fair will return the first weekend of June, though with a few modifications. The events were canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. For 2021, Art on the Mall and the Do-Dah Parade are...
Kalamazoo, MI|WWMT
Kalamazoo Bike Week kicks off with COVID-safe events
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The 10th Annual Kalamazoo Area Bike Week kicked off Saturday, May 8, 2021. Representatives of Bike Week said a number of outdoor activities could be enjoyed while observing COVID-19 guidelines, including competitive riding events. “We’re happy to say that this year, many of Bike Week’s featured events...
Ypsilanti, MI|fox2detroit.com
Outdoor First Fridays Ypsilanti events resume this weekend
YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - The monthly First Fridays Ypsilanti events resume outdoors this week. Friday's celebration kicks off with an opening reception for Our Layers of Identity on Washington Street in downtown Ypsilanti at 6 p.m. The city has closed Washington through the summer for outdoor dining, shopping, and other activities due to the pandemic.
Kalamazoo, MI|Posted byK102.5
5 Kalamazoo Area Summer Camps to Keep the Kids Busy This Year
And just like that...summer is right around the corner. I know it hasn't really felt like summer is on the way. After all, it's May 7th with a high of 52 degrees. Not really the warm weather we were all expecting. However, that doesn't change the fact that pretty soon your kids will be done with school and on the hunt for activities to stay occupied over the summer.
Kalamazoo, MI|Posted by1077 WRKR
Live Music is Back, Kalamazoo
Downtown Kalamazoo is the place to be for live music as Beats on Bates and Music on the Mall bring back free live music and summer fun. Here's the 2021 lineup. Everyone is starving for the return of live music and you can get your fix Wednesdays and Saturdays from June through September as two concert series return to downtown. Beats on Bates and Music on the Mall are set to revive the vital local music scene in Kalamazoo with weekly performances covering all styles and genres of music.
Kalamazoo, MI|WZZM 13
41 Year Anniversary of Kalamazoo Tornado
Today is the 41 year anniversary of the May 13, 1980 tornado that tore through Kalamazoo. Meteorologist Michael Behrens shares the events of the day.
Madisonville, KY|14news.com
Events back on the calendar in Madisonville this summer
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The city of Madisonville is getting ready for some summer events. 4th Fest is back this year, Independence Day weekend, with headliners like Bret Michaels and Zach Williams. Normally the concert series spreads throughout the month, but the city decided this year to do it all...
Kalamazoo, MI|Posted by103.3 WKFR
5 Favorite Hairstylists in the Kalamazoo Area 2021
If you're looking for a new hairstylist in Southwest Michigan, this list might help. It's not easy to find the perfect hairstylist. But when you find them, you don't let go. It's worth noting how difficult the last year and a half has been for everyone in that industry. They weren't legally allowed to cut hair for a large part of 2020. When they were allowed to cut hair again, hairstylists were face to face with people that could have carried Covid-19 without knowing it. It's been strange times indeed. With that being said, we had to skip our annual "Favorite Hairstylists" poll in 2020. We're happy to bring it back this year. Back in 2019 we received over 14,000 votes for this poll. Unfortunately, this year we only received around 1,100. After over 100 nominations and just over 1,100 votes. Here are your favorites.
Michigan State|WWMT
Restaurant, bar owners prepare for Michigan's new mask mandate
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Business owners were preparing for major changes to Michigan's mask mandate. Fully vaccinated people would not have to wear them at most indoor gatherings starting May 15, 2021, at 9 a.m. Under the state's new order released Friday evening, business owners would still have to make a...
Michigan State|Posted by1077 WRKR
There’s a Free Dinosaur Park on Western Michigan University Campus in Kalamazoo
Dinosaurs are some of the most fascinating and incredible discoveries that paleontologists came to discover. Sadly, No dinosaur fossils are known to have been discovered or preserved in Michigan, as there aren't any surface rocks of the right age to preserve them, but that doesn't stop people from bringing them to life before us. That's just what is happening in Kalamazoo at WMU's campus with a free dinosaur park, featuring five different dinosaurs which includes a sign with facts about the animal including its speed, diet, and prehistoric time period.
Kalamazoo, MI|wmuk.org
Governor Whitmer Visits Kalamazoo
Teens from 12 to 15 now qualify for Pfizer's COVID vaccine. But they won’t be counted towards the state’s benchmarks for reopening the state. Federal officials are expected to lay out guidelines for inoculating younger teens on Wednesday, May 12. But Governor Gretchen Whitmer said during a stop in Kalamazoo the day before that rolling back pandemic restrictions still depends on the 16-plus standard. She says that’s why the statistics for adolescents will be kept separately, for now.
Grand Rapids, MI|Posted byMix 95.7FM
Downtown GR Loses Another Restaruant
For those of you who've been venturing back into downtown Grand Rapids over the past couple of weeks have noticed that things look very different than they did pre-pandemic. Much of the growth in the city has continued with the continuing construction around Studio Park, a new hotel a block from Van Andel Arena, and the continuing renovations at the historic Amway Grand Hotel. But one of the sadder realizations you'll have is realizing how many restaurants are closed, either temporarily, or permanently. Today we add the downtown location for Electric Hero to the permanently closed list.
Papillion, NE|Omaha.com
Scouts to hold 'Hooked on the Outdoors' event
The Boy Scouts will hold a “Hooked on the Outdoors” event for kids in preschool through high school on Saturday at Walnut Creek Recreation Area in Papillion. The event will be held from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the boating ramp area. Kids will learn about rain gutter boats, lashing catapults, fishing, first aid, geocaching and more.
Minnesota State|boreal.org
Video: Restaurant, event venue owners rejoice as Minnesota dials back COVID restrictions
Outdoor capacity limits and outdoor mask requirements for bars, restaurants and wedding venues will end Friday, under Governor Walz's new plan for reopening Minnesota. The plan also lifts the mandatory closing time of 11 p.m., which was put in place during the pandemic. Indoor capacity limits are set to end May 28.
Lifestyle|Time Out Global
Everything: An Outdoor Event Featuring Everything You Missed
Months ago, we were longingly imagining what our first reecounter with L.A. would be like. Now that California’s full-blown reopening on June 15 looms ever closer, we instead find ourselves scrambling to try to do all the things. So comedian Allison Goldberg has a simple answer to what you should do first: everything.
Farmington, MN|hometownsource.com
Summer events planned in Farmington
Following is a listing of upcoming events planned by the city of Farmington. For more information, go online to farmingtonmn.gov. Farmington Police Department Open House - May 15, 11 a.m. Music in the Park at Rambling River Park featuring Thrillbillies Chicken Duo - May 26, 7 p.m. Dew Run (Must...
Kalamazoo, MI|Posted by103.3 WKFR
Could This Kalamazoo Singer be the Next Big Artist?
If you love pop/R&B music, keep your eyes on Courtney Moore from Kalamazoo. A current Western Michigan University student, Courtney has grown up right here in Southwest Michigan. She was born in Kalamazoo and went to high school in Three Rivers and Cassopolis. The 26-year-old told us that music has been a part of her life from a very early age,
Auburn, IN|Evening Star
Museum postpones outdoor concert
AUBURN — Rainy weather forced postponement of the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Classic Car Concert Series Event that was scheduled for Thursday. The concert by Whoa, Man! has been rescheduled for Sept. 23, the museum said. The season’s first concert now will be May 27, featuring “The Voice” runner-up Addison Agen...
Kids|hickorync.gov
Spring into Summer event
Looking for activities, camps, entertainment, and educational opportunities for children over the summer?. The City of Hickory and the Catawba County Partnership for Children will host Spring into Summer on Thursday, May 27, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Taft Broome Park. This summer kick-off event will bring together informational booths to address that question for families. Entertainment and free hot dogs will be provided. COVID-19 vaccinations will also be available from Catawba County Public Health.
Petersburg, AK|kfsk.org
Sons of Norway festival events outdoors for 2021
Among the changes planned for this year’s Little Norway Festival are outdoor events for the Sons of Norway’s style show on Friday, May 14 and Kaffe Hus on Saturday, May 15. There are also changes for the food served at those gatherings and multiple chances to see some of the traditional Norwegian clothes called bunader, showcasing the different areas of Norway. Joe Viechnicki spoke with one of the organizers Sally Dwyer, vice president of Petersburg’s Sons of Norway lodge and district councilor about the changes this year.