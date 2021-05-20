newsbreak-logo
McDonald's employees in Detroit rally together in walkout, demand $15/hr minimum wage

Motor City Metro
(Emil Huang/Unsplash)

By Ashanti Lee Seabron

(DETROIT) In Detroit Wednesday, around 150 demonstrators made up of McDonald's employees and supporters held a rally outside of the McDonald's restaurant on Van Dyke Avenue and East Outer Drive to demand a $15 minimum wage and the right to unionize.

Per The Detroit News, the strike took place before McDonald's annual shareholder meeting and was part of an ongoing global "Fight for $15" movement for fast-food workers. On Wednesday, McDonald's employees in 15 American cities participated in walkouts and rallied for their demand to receive the desired wage.

The rally in Detroit also comes as fast-food companies, and other businesses, struggle to pry potential employees off of unemployment benefits, an issue that was of great debate between Michigan U.S. House Republicans this week.

McDonald’s says that, for more than 36,500 employees, it plans to raise hourly wages by an average of 10% over the next several months. The world-renowned fast-food restaurant also plans to reach an average of $15 minimum wages by 2024. Based on restaurant location, starting wages for crew members will be between $11-$17 an hour, and the starting range for shift managers will be between $15-$20 an hour.

Willie Walker, pastor of Detroit's Love Joy Church of God in Christ, was present at Wednesday's rally and gave his support for the Fight for $15 movement.

“We have gained a lot of ground,” Walker said. “We’re starting to see presidents and senators talk about raising the minimum wage. You can hear it in their speeches. Even our president we just nominated, Biden, he talks about it a lot to raise it to $15. When we first started, no one was talking about it. This thing has grown legs and it’s moving and it’s moving quick.”

