Portland Report

City of Portland announces plans to more aggressively remove homeless encampments starting Monday

Portland Report
 11 hours ago

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) After scaling back on the removal of homeless encampments during the pandemic, the City of Portland announced Wednesday that it will begin a more aggressive approach in removing what it considers the most disruptive encampments, KGW reported.

All camp removals were stopped between March and July 2020, in an effort to limit COVID-19 transmission between people living on the streets. Since then, the removal of camps has been decreased, and campers have been given more time to leave following an eviction notice.

The city’s announcement on Wednesday included new health and safety protocols for camp removal, and the types of encampments the city plans to prioritize removing. Under the new rules, the city can prioritize removing a camp if it meets one of the following criteria:

  • Campsites with eight or more structures
  • Camp is blocking someone’s ability to use public sidewalks, paths, transit stations, public restrooms or building entrances
  • Location has credible reports of criminal behavior other than camping
  • Presence of biohazardous materials
  • Portland Fire and Rescue has identified the camp as an extreme fire risk or blocking critical fire access
  • Camp is blocking Americans with Disability Act access or other accessibility requirements
  • Camps that impact school operations

According to city officials, camp removal remains a “last resort” for encampments that are disrupting public health and safety. The five city council members who reviewed the new proposal released a statement saying, in part:

The Commissioners, Mayor and their staffs reflected on existing unhoused camps around Portland, soliticited feedback from housed and unhoused Portlanders, and worked to develop responsive protocols that balance these competing elements. These new protocols reprioritize public health and safety among houseless Portlanders and aim to improve sanitary conditions until we have additional shelter beds and housing available.

The guidance goes into effect on Monday. The city said it will begin clearing camps then.

